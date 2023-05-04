Available on Netflix, the South Korean drama "The Glory" starred by Song Hye-Kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-Yeon, Yeom Hye-ran, Park Sung-hoon, and Jung Sung-il is a series by Ahn Gil Ho, is built on revenge, thriller, and a little bit of romance. The drama was split into two halves, each with eight episodes.

Yeon-Jin doesn't need to be afraid. She is wealthy, arrogant, and the leader of a group of four students who bully their less fortunate classmate Dong-Eun. The group is incredibly violent and believes that there will be no consequences for their crimes. Dong-Eun is repeatedly reminded that no one will defend her while she endures abuse at the hands of her bullies. Her mother, the school administration, and the teachers are all a part of a system that has completely failed her. Everyone around her is somehow involved in the tragedies she has to endure. While some of the first part's scenes with graphic violence are difficult to watch, "The Glory" makes the viewers angry at the injustice the protagonist has to deal with.

Joo Yeo-Jeong, a cheerful plastic surgeon, and Kang Hyeon-nam, a maid and amateur investigator, who are both by Dong-eun's side, prove to be crucial in helping her ideas come to reality. In Dong-eun's environment, which has been harsh and unkind to her as a teen, these two are a breath of fresh air. She saves her smiles just for them, and we can see her melting just a little bit beneath the warmth they bring into her life.

With the bullies now on her tail, Dong-eun has to be doubly on guard and a few steps ahead of them at every turn. While she is taking careful steps towards seeking revenge from her bullies, she is face to face with Yeon-Jin’s husband, Ha Do-Yeong, who is passionate about the game of Go. She with the help of Yeo-jeong is able to learn the game in turn gaining the attention of Do-Yeong. This takes her revenge to the next level where she breaks Yeon-Jin's happily-ever-after bubble and reveals the vicious side of her.

The second part of The Glory surpasses expectations thanks to its gripping story and outstanding acting. And given that the tale here is focused on the successful execution of a very intricate revenge plan, this is no simple task. In The Glory, writer Kim Eun-Sook and director Ahn Gil-Ho take a devastating, brutal premise, fueled by compelling characters, all the while ensuring that there is a persistent sense of dread and anxiety that looms large.

