Ghamasaan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch

A new crime thriller with a dark and realistic storyline is set to arrive on OTT. Ghamasaan, starring Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi, has released its trailer, giving viewers a glimpse of a tense battle involving crime, politics, power and revenge.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film is set in the forests of Bundelkhand. The story follows two strong characters who find themselves on opposite sides of a dangerous power game.

Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi Lead the Story

Pratik Gandhi plays Aditya, a powerful IPS officer, while Arshad Warsi appears as Maharaj, a wanted dacoit. The trailer focuses on the growing conflict between the two characters.

Their fight is not shown as a simple police-versus-criminal story. Instead, both characters appear to be fighting for control and influence within a much larger system.

The trailer also hints at revenge, political pressure and difficult choices, creating a tense atmosphere throughout.

Ghamasaan Has Grey Characters

One of the key features of Ghamasaan is its treatment of the main characters. The makers have not presented the story as a straightforward battle between a good hero and an evil villain.

The characters are shown with both positive and negative sides. A decision that may seem right in one situation could turn out to be wrong in another. This makes it difficult to clearly identify who is the hero and who is the villain.

The intense performances from Arshad Warsi and Pratik Gandhi are among the major highlights of the trailer.

Tigmanshu Dhulia Brings a Raw Setting

Tigmanshu Dhulia is known for telling stories with a realistic and gritty feel. Ghamasaan appears to follow a similar style, with the filmmaker focusing more on the characters and their conflicts than on glamour.

The Bundelkhand setting adds to the rough atmosphere of the movie. The trailer promises a story filled with power struggles, mind games and unexpected turns.

Ghamasaan OTT Release Date

Unlike many films that first arrive in theatres, Ghamasaan will have a direct-to-OTT release.

The movie will stream exclusively on ZEE5 from September 11, 2026. It is produced jointly by ZEE5, Jio Studios and Golden Ratio Films.

Jyoti Deshpande, Piyush Singh, Abhayanand Singh, Saurabh Gupta, Ashwini Chaudhary and Miten Shah are credited as the producers.

Film Festival Screenings

Ghamasaan has already been screened at several film festivals, including the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Cineventure International Film Festival and Chicago South Asian Film Festival.

With its crime-based storyline, political elements and strong lead performances, the film could attract viewers who enjoy serious and realistic thrillers.

The response to the trailer has created curiosity around the film. Ghamasaan will be available on ZEE5 from September 11, and its OTT performance will show whether the gritty crime drama connects with audiences.