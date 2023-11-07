German Actress Suzanne Bernert As Sonia In Yatra 2!

Mahi V Raghav's directorial 'Yatra 2' is a collaborative production by Three Autumn Leaves, V Celluloid, and Shiva Meka. Malayalam superstar Mammootty is set to portray the role of YS Rajasekhar Reddy, while Kollywood star Jiiva is taking on the character of YS Jagan in the film. The shooting is progressing at a rapid pace. German actress Suzanne Bernert has been cast in the pivotal role of Sonia in 'Yatra 2', and the filmmakers have unveiled her character poster on Tuesday.

Born in Germany, Suzanne has previously worked in ad commercials, Hindi films, web series, and TV serials. It will be intriguing to see how she interprets the role of Sonia. To understand the connection between 'Yatra 2' and Sonia, viewers must watch the film, as the makers suggest.

'Yatra' was inspired by the walkathon of YS Rajasekhar Reddy and achieved significant success, winning the hearts of audiences. 'Yatra 2' will delve into how YSR's son, YS Jagan, emerged as a beloved leader of the people. The film also delves into the political landscape of Andhra Pradesh from 2009 to 2019. 'Yatra' was originally released on February 8th, 2019, and now 'Yatra 2' is set to be released on the same date, February 8th, 2024.

Madhie is handling the cinematography, while Santosh Narayanan is responsible for the film's music.