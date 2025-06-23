GAMA Awards 2025 – 5th Edition to be held in Dubai on August 30

The prestigious GAMA (Gulf Academy Movie Awards) holds a special craze in Tollywood. Four editions have already been grandly organized in Dubai. Now, the celebrations for the 2025 – 5th Edition are set to take place in a grand manner on August 30 at the Sharjah Expo Centre in Dubai.

On the occasion of the launch event held in Dubai, the theme song for the GAMA 5th Edition was launched on Saturday in Dubai. Oscar award-winner Chandrabose penned the lyrics for this song, which are impressive and appealing. Raghu Kunche not only composed the song but also enthralled everyone by singing it himself. The musical performance was witnessed live by prominent members of the Telugu community in the UAE.

Along with the Tollywood Awards on August 30, grand arrangements are being made to organize the Excellence Awards event on August 29.

Tollywood heroes like Siddhu Jonnalagadda, Teja Sajja, Kiran Abbavaram, Sree Vishnu, and Roshan, along with heroines Meenakshi Chaudhary and Daksha Nagarkar, are set to attend this grand event. Leading actors and top technicians from the Telugu film industry will also be part of the celebrations. Urvashi Rautela, Ketika Sharma, Faria Abdullah, Priya Hegde, and Sridevi also will entertain the audience with special performances.

Among the special guests are Brahmanandam, directors Sukumar, Buchi Babu, Bobby, and Sai Rajesh, music directors Devi Sri Prasad and Thaman, producers Ashwini Dutt, DVV Danayya, lyricist Chandrabose, actor Vennela Kishore, and many other notable personalities. Several top Tollywood stars will also make surprise appearances. The film industry and fans alike are eagerly awaiting this grand awards ceremony to be held amidst such distinguished guests.

The GAMA Awards will honour all 24 crafts of Tollywood. Winners in various nominated categories for films released in 2024 are being selected through a public voting process. The event, regarded as highly prestigious, will witness participation from celebrated artists, talents, and legends from the global music, arts, and film industries. This year too, many popular films, star heroes, star heroines, and top technicians are expected to take home GAMA Awards.

A grand reveal event related to the GAMA Awards was recently held in Dubai and it received an excellent response. The tickets for the 5th edition of the GAMA Awards were launched by women at the Maitri Farm. The GAMA Awards 2025 will be presented to select Tollywood artists and films across various categories under the leadership of the GAMA jury chairpersons — renowned film directors A. Kodandarami Reddy and B. Gopal, and noted music director Koti.

On this occasion, GAMA Awards Chairman Mr. Trimurtulu stated, “GAMA Awards is the only grand event of its kind held in Dubai. We have successfully completed four editions so far. For the 5th edition, which will be held on August 30, we request all our Telugu people to extend their support, attend in large numbers, and make it a grand success.”

GAMA Awards CEO Saurabh Kesari stated, “We will be honouring distinguished personalities from various fields by presenting them with The GAMA Excellence Awards. We are making arrangements at the spacious Sharjah Expo Centre, which offers ample parking and seating for 10,000 attendees. The awards ceremony, set to unfold in a unique manner, will feature mesmerizing dance performances, entertaining programs, and spectacular shows that will captivate the audience.”

In the previous 4th edition of GAMA, awards were presented in 42 categories, covering films released between 2021 and 2023, including Best Actor (Male, Female), Best Director, Best Music Director, Best Singer, Best Background Score, Best Lyrics, and Best Celebrity Singer. RRR won the GAMA Movie of the Decade award, while Allu Arjun (Pushpa: The Rise) received the Best Actor award for 2021, Nikhil Siddhartha (Karthikeya 2) for 2022, and Anand Deverakonda (Baby) for 2023.