The Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards 2025: Sai Durgha Tej’s Emotional Tribute To His Mother Steals Show

Known for his charm on-screen and his grounded nature off it, star hero Sai Durgha Tej has steadily built a name for himself in the Telugu film industry. On Saturday night, the actor added another jewel to his crown, winning the Most Desirable (Male) award at the inaugural Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 in Hyderabad.

The award was presented by music director Devi Sri Prasad, and Tej invited his parents while receiving the award. Inviting his parents, Vijaya Durga and Dr. Siva Prasad, to the stage, he dedicated the honour to his mother. “When I thought everything was lost, my mother stood by me and gave me courage. She boosted my confidence and brought me back to normalcy,” Tej said, recalling her unwavering presence during his recovery from a life-threatening accident.

Speaking on the red carpet earlier in the evening, Tej revealed his approach to personal style, prioritising comfort, ease, and peace of mind as his three fashion mantras. He named Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan as his style icons, with Ram Charan’s look in Orange being his personal favourite.

Coming to his film projects, Sai Durgha Tej will be next seen in Sambarala Yeti Gattu (SYG), directed by Rohith KP and co-starring Aishwarya Lekshmi. It is set for a late-2025 pan-India release. The action drama is expected to present the actor in a powerful new avatar.