Fact Check: Kiara and Sidharth’s Baby Photo with Salman Khan Is Not Real

Bollywood's beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, have stepped into a new chapter of their lives as they welcomed their baby girl on July 15 at Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The joyous news was shared with fans via Instagram the following day, where the couple expressed gratitude and shared a heartwarming message: "Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl."

Viral Selfie Sparks Buzz — But It’s Fake

Shortly after the announcement, a photo claiming to show Kiara and Sidharth posing with their newborn alongside Salman Khan went viral across social media. In the image, Kiara is seen cradling a baby while the trio smiles for a selfie in what appears to be a nursery setting.

However, sources have confirmed that the image is digitally altered. The faces of the actors have been edited onto a stock-like background, and the baby in the picture is not the couple’s daughter. The viral image has been widely circulated despite being fake, misleading fans and followers.

Couple Seeks Privacy During Special Time

In a joint statement released on Friday, Kiara and Sidharth addressed the overwhelming attention surrounding the birth of their daughter. They thanked fans for their love and good wishes but made a heartfelt request for privacy.

“We are so grateful for all the love and wishes; our hearts are truly full. As we take our first steps into this new journey of parenthood, we hope to enjoy it intimately as a family. It would mean a lot to us if this special time could stay private,” the couple said.

Kiara was recently discharged from the hospital and has chosen to keep a low profile while settling into motherhood. The couple has yet to reveal their daughter’s name but confirmed that both mother and baby are healthy and doing well.

As fans celebrate this new milestone for the 'Shershaah' stars, they are urged to respect the couple’s wishes and avoid sharing or believing in unverified content.