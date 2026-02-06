Euphoria Review and Rating: Nothing Euphoric About It

For over two decades, director Gunasekhar has enjoyed goodwill earned during the early phase of his career. Films like Sogasu Chooda Tarama, Choodalani Vundi and Okkadu continue to keep faith alive among a section of audiences, despite the fact that most of his later outings have ended in failure. After the massive financial and critical setback of Shaakuntalam in 2023, the director returns with Euphoria, a social drama that once again exposes his growing disconnect with contemporary storytelling.

Starring Sara Arjun in the lead role, with Bhumika Chawla in a pivotal part and supported by an ensemble cast of experienced actors, Euphoria finally arrives in theatres after prolonged delays. Sadly, the wait only amplifies the disappointment.

What Is the Film About?

The film revolves around a disturbing incident where five privileged teenage boys brutally assault a girl from their own age group. The narrative attempts to explore the emotional, social and legal consequences of the crime—both for the victim and the perpetrators. It also examines parental responsibility through the character of a mother (Bhoomika Chawla) who must confront the horrifying truth about her son’s actions.

The story further questions whether justice truly heals trauma, whether criminals deserve redemption, and how deeply flawed parenting contributes to irreversible damage. On paper, the premise carries weight. On screen, it collapses completely.

Performances: A Talented Cast Wasted

Sara Arjun looks the part and delivers a passable performance, but the writing never gives her the emotional depth required to make an impact. Vignesh Gavireddy is serviceable, with his work in the climax standing out marginally.

What truly shocks is the complete lack of effort from seasoned actors like Bhoomika Chawla, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Nassar. Their performances feel mechanical and disengaged, as if they are merely fulfilling contractual obligations. Lip-sync issues plague not just non-Telugu actors but even Telugu character artists, making several scenes unintentionally awkward and distracting.

Technical Aspects: Style Without Substance

Kaala Bhairava’s background score attempts to sound modern with EDM and trance influences, but the music feels misplaced and intrusive rather than enhancing the drama. The songs are forgettable and fail to add any narrative or emotional value.

Praveen K Porhan’s cinematography is one of the film’s very few competent elements. His night-time shots of Hyderabad are visually appealing, and a song sequence in the second half is framed well. Unfortunately, good visuals cannot rescue a poorly told story.

Editing by Prawin Pudi is a major letdown. The film drags endlessly, especially in the second half. Trimming at least 15–20 minutes could have made the film somewhat tolerable, but as it stands, the sluggish pacing tests patience at every turn.

Direction & Writing: Where the Film Completely Fails

The core idea—that moral responsibility should be as punishable as legal wrongdoing—is strong and socially relevant. However, Gunasekhar’s writing and direction strip the concept of all nuance. The film is filled with outdated scenes, melodramatic confrontations, and TV-serial-like execution that feels painfully regressive.

For a film with a runtime of over two and a half hours, it is alarming that not a single truly gripping sequence exists until the final five minutes. The first half feels like an extended daily soap episode, while the second half sinks further with dragged scenes, irrelevant subplots and narrative confusion.

Even more baffling is the film’s selective moral lens. While it rightly condemns the crime, it ignores logical and legal inconsistencies—such as minors being allowed into pubs without adult supervision—and conveniently absolves certain forms of parental negligence, making the film’s social commentary feel shallow and one-sided.

Positives

A mildly effective emotional beat in the final few minutes

Climax

Negatives

Outdated and preachy writing

Weak, clueless direction

Poor performances across the board

Severe pacing and editing issues

TV-serial-like execution

Lack of narrative depth and realism

Final Verdict

Euphoria had the potential to be a powerful social drama, but it ends up as a dull, exhausting and poorly executed film. Good intentions alone cannot compensate for weak storytelling, outdated filmmaking techniques and uninspired performances. Except for a brief emotional moment at the end, the film offers little reason to stay invested.

This turns out to be yet another disappointing chapter in Gunasekhar’s recent filmography.

Rating: 2/5

Verdict: Gunasekhar’s Social Drama Misses the Mark