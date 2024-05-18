An Electrifying Number Angrezi Beat From Ajay Ghosh’s Music Shop Murthy is out now 

We usually see content-based movies in Malayalam cinema. We hardly get to see movies with unique concepts in Telugu cinema. However, the audience always encourages movies that are rich in content. Ajay Ghosh who is one of the busiest character artists is making his debut as a lead actor in a unique emotional and entertaining drama Music Shop Murthy. The film is written and directed by Siva Paladugu and produced by Harsha Garapati and Ranga Rao Garapati on Fly High Cinemas banner. The makers began a huge promotional campaign recently by unveiling the teaser which won accolades of all.

Interim, they released an electrifying song called Angrezi Beat. This song composed and penned by Pavan is going to be the Party Anthem for its thumping beats, lively signing, and grand visuals. Ajay Ghosh appeared as a DJ who is seen enjoying his profession to the core. He is also seen shaking his leg to the tune. The actor underwent a stylish makeover for the role of a DJ. Pavan’s lyrics are catchy, whereas the Oscar-award-winning singer Rahul Sipligunj sang it energetically. The song has got an instant response.

Chandini Chowdary plays a pivotal role, while Amani, Amit Sharma, Bhanu Chandar, and Dayanandh Reddy will be seen in significant roles.

Sreenivas Bejugam cranks the camera for the movie which is getting ready for release in June.