Director AS Ravikumar Chowdary Dies of Heart Attack, Tollywood in Shock

Renowned Telugu film director AS Ravi Kumar Chowdary passed away last night, June 10, 2025, following a heart attack. His sudden demise has shocked the film industry.

Ravi Kumar Chowdary was best known for directing the hit film Yagnam, starring Gopichand. Over his career, he directed several popular films, including Veerabhadra with Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham featuring Sai Dharam Tej.

His most recent film was Tiragabadara Saami, with Raj Tarun in the lead. Unfortunately, the film failed at the box office, and sources say the director had been under severe stress since then.

Some of his well-known works include: Yagnam, Veerabhadra, Atadistha, Em Pillo Em Pillado, Soukhyam, Lady Bruce Lee, Sai Dharam Tej's Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham and Tiragabadara Saami.

The Telugu Film Directors Association president, Veerashankar, expressed deep condolences on behalf of the fraternity.

AS Ravikumar Chowdary is survived by wife Naaga Bindu.