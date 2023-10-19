DHIMAHI Trailer Out!

Who doesn't like emotions wedded to advanced concepts? High-concept movies are rarely made in Telugu. When they are made, the audience like to give them a shot. 'DHIMAHI', whose trailer was released today, is one such enticing thriller, which has got one of the most gripping trailers in recent times.

Directed by Saahas Pagadala and Naveen Kante, the film's trailer suggests that the emotions are anchored in the plot of a missing girl named Mahi. When the prodigy, who takes to the violin at a tender age, goes missing, her parents are shattered. Mahi's all-weather 'friend' and uncle, Dr. Karthik (played by Saahs himself), takes it upon himself to solve the mystery.

Produced by Captain Cook Films' Virat Kapur and Saahas Pagadala, the film stars Nikitha Chopra as the heroine.

After a novel time-travel sci-fi thriller like '7:11 PM', Saahas is back with a soul-swapping thriller. The budding actor is charting a path of his own, preferring to do edge-of-the-seat thrillers instead of routine commercial fare.

If the trailer is anything to go by, fresh talents seem to have made a promising thriller with rare plot points.