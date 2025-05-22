Dhanush to Play Abdul Kalam in Biopic by Om Raut, Abhishek Agarwal

National Award-winning actor Dhanush, known for his powerful and nuanced performances, has an exciting slate of films in the pipeline. His next project was officially unveiled during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival. In a surprising yet inspiring announcement, Dhanush is set to portray India’s beloved former President and eminent scientist Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam in a forthcoming biopic. The film will be directed by Om Raut, acclaimed for his work on Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Adipurush. The production is a major collaboration between some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Abhishek Agarwal, Anil Sunkara, Bhushan Kumar, and Krishan Kumar will jointly produce the film under the banners of Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments, with Gulshan Kumar, Tej Narayan Agarwal, and T-Series Films presenting.

Titled Kalam, with the tagline "The Missile Man of India", the film aims to celebrate the extraordinary life and legacy of Dr. Kalam, whose contributions to India’s space and defense programs continue to inspire millions.

The title poster, which was revealed as part of the announcement, makes a striking impression. Featuring the silhouette of Dr. Kalam with a missile elegantly piercing through the image, it symbolically reflects his monumental role in shaping India’s missile technology.

Dhanush is widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema today, and it’s a tailor-made for him to play Dr. Kalam. To embody the iconic figure authentically, Dhanush will undergo a significant transformation and extensive preparation.

Details regarding the rest of the cast and crew will be announced soon.