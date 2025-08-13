“Death of Compassion”: Actress Sadha Slams SC Order On Stray Dog Relocation

The Supreme Court’s directive ordering civic bodies across Delhi-NCR to immediately capture all stray dogs and move them to shelters has triggered outrage among animal welfare groups, activists, and celebrities.

Citing growing concerns over public safety and rising rabies cases, a bench of Justices J. B. Pardiwala and R. Mahadevan called the situation “grim” and stressed urgent action to protect children, women, and the elderly on the streets.

Actress Sadha, known for her roles in Telugu hits Aparichitudu and Jayam, joined stars like Janhvi Kapoor, John Abraham, Varun Dhawan, and Raveena Tandon in condemning the move. In an emotional Instagram video, she questioned the feasibility of relocating an estimated three lakh stray dogs to shelters. “They (officials) can’t. Ultimately, the strays will be killed because officials will fail to make proper arrangements,” she warned.

Sadha claimed the order was based on a child’s death allegedly caused by rabies, even though the cause was unconfirmed. She blamed civic bodies for not vaccinating or sterilizing dogs despite having a dedicated budget for Animal Birth Control (ABC) programs.

“The incompetence of local authorities has brought us here. If they had vaccinated and sterilized the dogs, this situation wouldn’t exist,” she said.

The actress added that NGOs and animal lovers have been stepping in to vaccinate, sterilize, feed, and provide medical care for strays—often at their own expense. She also criticized pet owners who choose purebred dogs or cats over adopting strays. “Every time you buy a breed, you take away a home from a stray. Don’t call yourself an animal lover,” she said.

Condemning police action against peaceful protests, Sadha called the order “the death of compassion” and said she was heartbroken over the fate awaiting the animals.

“Shame on us, shame on our country, shame on those who passed this judgment without consulting animal lovers or NGOs. You could have asked what help we need from the government to reduce stray numbers. Please take this decision back,” she urged.