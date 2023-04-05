Dasara Joins Rs 100 Cr Club

The dream run of Natural Star Nani’s mass action entertainer Dasara continues even in working days. The film directed by Srikanth Odela passed the crucial Monday test and collected a gross of 5 Cr on its first week day. In its five days run, Dasara grossed a whopping 92 crore. Mostly, the movie will enter the coveted 100 cr in a couple of days.

Dasara has breached a mammoth $1.7 Million in the USA. It is already the biggest earner for Nani in the region. Interestingly, the movie is good in the north belt as well.

While Dasara is raking huge numbers in the Nizam region, the numbers are equally good in Andhra Pradesh as well. The film that has repeat value will have a long run at the box office. Moreover, it's a holiday tomorrow.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner, Dasara has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.Star Nani, Srikanth Odela, Sudhakar Cherukuri, SLV Cinemas.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas banner, Dasara has Keerthy Suresh playing the female lead.