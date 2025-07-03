Coolie Overseas Rights Sold for Rs 86 Crores: Rajinikanth Sets New Record at 74

Superstar Rajinikanth continues to defy age and rewrite records. In a remarkable development, the overseas theatrical rights of his upcoming film Coolie have been sold for a staggering Rs 86 crores on an outright basis to Hamsini Entertainment—marking the highest ever overseas deal for a Tamil film.

This massive figure reflects the enduring global appeal of Rajinikanth, who, at 74, still commands an unmatched fan following across international markets. The record-breaking deal also cements Coolie as one of the most awaited releases in Indian cinema.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is already generating immense buzz, and this overseas rights acquisition only amplifies the anticipation. The action-packed commercial entertainer is expected to showcase Rajinikanth in a mass avatar, and the industry is closely watching the project’s every move.

For Hamsini Entertainment, which has previously backed major South Indian films in international circuits, this deal reinforces their bet on Rajinikanth’s box office power beyond borders.

With Coolie, the superstar not only promises high-octane entertainment but also continues to set benchmarks—proving once again that age is just a number when it comes to Thalaivar.

Coolie is all set to hit the theatres world-wide on August 14, 2025 clashing with the Hrithik Roshan and NTR's War 2.