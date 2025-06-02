Comedian Ali Responds to Rajendra Prasad's Abusive Comments at SV Krishna Reddy’s Birthday Party

Actor Ali Responds to Rajendra Prasad’s Comments at S.V. Krishna Reddy’s Birthday Party. Responding to Rajendra Prasad's "abusive" remarks that were blown out of proportion by media, Ali said that Rajendra Prasad didn’t speak with bad intentions — his words just slipped out.

"Rajendra Prasad is a great actor and is currently going through a lot of personal pain,” Ali added.

Ali requested everyone not to blow the issue out of proportion.

Meanwhile, actor Rajendra Prasad said he will not change his behaviour and reiterated that he will continue to stay the same. He made these comments at Shashtipoorthi movie post-release promotional event.