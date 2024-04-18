Check Out:Prabhas' Rebel Look for 'The Rajasaab'

Fans are abuzz with excitement as a video of Prabhas' new look for his upcoming film 'The Rajasaab' goes viral. Prabhas is gearing up for a slew of high-profile projects slated for release in 2024. Recently, a video surfaced on social media revealing the actor's new look.

The video, shared by a fan club on the X platform, captures Prabhas on the set sporting long hair and a beard, along with a grey-colored cap. The caption reads, "Prabhas anna on set," hinting that the footage was captured during the shoot of 'The Rajasaab'.

Latest Look of our Rebel star #Prabhas 🥵😍🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/YtTByjybJ5 — Prabhas FC (@PrabhasRaju) April 17, 2024

Fans have been quick to express their excitement over the Rebel Star's new look. It is reported that Prabhas has commenced the shoot schedule for 'The Rajasaab' in Hyderabad. Actress Nidhhi Agerwal, who will play his love interest in the film, has joined the team.

The horror project, directed by Maruthi, boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Yogi Babu, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta, and comedy icon Brahmanandam.

Apart from 'The Rajasaab,' Prabhas has an exciting lineup of projects in the works. He is set to star in the sci-fi thriller 'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by Nag Ashwin and featuring an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Disha Patani, and Deepika Padukone.

The actor also has the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster 'Salaar' called 'Salaar: Shouryaanga Parvam' helmed by Prashanth Neel, and another project directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, titled 'Spirit,' which is said to be his biggest and most ruthless film to date.