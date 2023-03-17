Celebrities Reaction After Watching Kabzaa Premiere

Real Star Upendra's Kabzaa is releasing in theatres worldwide on Friday. The movie directed by R Chandru is one of the hugely awaited Kannada movies. The is being released in different Indian languages though!

Kabzaa stars Upendra Rao, Shiva Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeep, Shriya Saran and Danish Akhtar Saifi in key roles. The film is bankrolled by Anand Pandit motion pictures.

Kabzaa premiere was held last night. A special screening was organised for all the Sandalwood celebrities. The Kannada artists who watched the show are going ga ga over it. They can't stop raving about the film.

