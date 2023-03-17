Kabzaa Twitter Review: Check Audience Reaction to Upendra Movie

Sandalwood Real Star Upendra, Century Star Shiva Rajkumar, Kichcha Sudeep have come together for Kabzaa. The most awaited film arrived in theatres today. Directed by R Chandru, the film is bankrolled by Bollywood producer Anand Pandit, who's also co-disributing the film with Lyca across India. The pan India movie starring Uppi is one of the most awaited films and had set high expectations among the movie buffs.

Here's a look at audience reaction to Kabzaa from the early show...

#Kabzaa movie review



Movies Starts in Beast Mode but takes time to story setup and interval gives next level experience and moves good to extraordinary.

Second half ❤️💥 climax 💥💥



Casting + music + performance + execution everything is perfect#Upendra performance top notch — FILMY WORLD (@Filmyworld0) March 17, 2023

After Uppi2, excellent FDFSs for #Kabzaa, major Kannada single screens are registering Housefull.



This will be doubled for #UiThemovie

My show is at 10:30am, Hope chandru delivers... — ಪ್ರ....V (@ur_PRAVEE_for_u) March 17, 2023

#kabzaa as it is kgf ni dimpesadu — N BHARATH NTR (వస్తున్నా)🔥 (@NBharathNtr) March 17, 2023

