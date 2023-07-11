Recently released book on BTS, ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ narrated by Kang Myeongseok, reveals BTS V’s role model. In the book, V reveals the name of the person who inspired him during the album series ‘The Most Beautiful Moment In Life.’ To ARMYs surprise, it wasn’t anyone from K-pop or a musician but a famous British actor.

V has always mentioned about connecting and its importance not only with his fellow members but also with the ARMYs, but with the world around him helped in growing artistically. It is this deep connection that has undoubtedly contributed to his multidimensional character both on and off stage.

As mentioned in the book, V himself confirmed that when it comes to acting in music videos and while performing on the stage during the release of the album, BTS’ V looked upon Colin Firth.

Colin Firth is well known for the characters he played in The King’s Speech and Pride and Prejudice. He is admired by fans across the globe for his charisma and his talent in acting. Firth being a role model for V shows his determination towards his work and the depth of artistic expression.

It's surprising that V might have taken an insight from Firth’s style for his performances during The Most Beautiful Moment in Life era and fans did not fail to notice it. As we may notice that characters portrayed by Firth give out a captivating aura and strength, there are some moments when we find V giving out the same aura.

During this era, we find V aiming to showcase similar complexity and depth so that he can convey his emotions along with the struggle between hope and despair. V choosing the famous British actor as an inspiration and then working hard to channel him shows the commitment of the star towards his work.

In the book, V also takes time to talk about how exhausted he was while filming Hwarang and preparing for their album. He also reveals about the ‘Dumpling fight’ with Jimin.

Also Read: SHINee Taemin’s Obsession With Sesame Oil