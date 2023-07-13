K-Pop giants, BTS, plans to release yet another record of their journey. The band will be sharing their story in a new documentary that will be released on Disney+ in the second half of the year, according to reports. The group's upcoming documentary, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, will be released in the same way as previous similar works by the group, including Burn the Stage: The Movie, Bring the Soul: The Movie, and Break the Silence: The Movie, as well as solo works by J-Hope IN THE BOX and SUGA: Road to D-Day, the first of which was a documentary series.

The fans are eagerly anticipating another in-depth and unfiltered glimpse into the lives of RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook despite the fact that the group's forthcoming documentary may not be released for at least a few months or more.

The everyday lives and potential goals of the members, who are reportedly preparing for the second phase of their careers, will reportedly be shown on the screen for fans to enjoy through the means of their songs and other videos during the course of BTS' journey in the last nine years.

BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star's precise release date as well as length are unknown at this time. Fans believe it will instead be a few hours of outstanding content showcasing the group's talent, which is made possible by their tireless efforts behind the scenes.

Fans of BTS have previously demonstrated their interest in watching any content about the group on a global scale, and it is anticipated that this trend will continue throughout the remainder of the year.

