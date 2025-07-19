BTS' Jin Mocks Astronomer CEO Andy Byron Coldplay Cheating Moment with Kristin Cabot

The Coldplay kiss cam moment featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and CPO Kristin Cabot is everywhere, sparking a scandal that broke the internet and inspired countless memes from creators and other creative people on social media. Top companies are using this incident to get viral on social media, with their creative marketing teams finding new ways to make use of the incident.

You might be surprised to learn that BTS was also affected by this kiss-cam scandal. Yes, you heard that correctly. Jin, who is on a solo world tour called RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, performed his second show in Anaheim, which was a treat for BTS fans. In one of the phases where Jin wanted to engage with the audiences who were cheering and clapping for him, he wanted one of the fans to act out something, and then he would guess.

One of the fans acted out what Andy and Kristin were doing, and Jin couldn't hold back but replicated the same before bursting into laughter, shaking his head, and saying, "He's my bro?" Without wasting time at all, the audience said YES in one voice, and the entire stadium burst into laughter with that reaction.

It appears that BTS has adopted the Coldplay moment, and it will be intriguing to observe if more fans continue to demand the same moment from Jin during his forthcoming concerts as part of his solo tour.