K-pop powerhouse BTS have completed their 10 years of journey together. BTS fandom ARMY also completed their 10 years on July 9 and to celebrate ARMY DAY, BTS published their first book ‘Beyond The Story: 10-Year Record of BTS.’ This book gives the ARMYs details and stories of BTS members, their struggles and their journey towards success.

BTS, which comprises RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, have co-authored the book. The narrative of the book is written by the journalist, Myeongseok Kang. BIGHIT MUSIC’s press release stated that ‘Beyond The Story’ is the first official book of BTS, It contains the summary of their music career starting from their pre-debut days to the present, it also includes their future endeavours. They hope that this book will become a “candid record shared” between the band and ARMYs.

The statement further read, “Please look forward to the vivid voices of BTS shared in this book, and we sincerely thank ARMY for continuing to support BTS and their journey.” The book will be released in 23 different languages along with Korean.

Spoiler Alert

Some of the few spoilers from the book were shared by the fans. One of them is about the difficult times BTS has gone through before the start of their success. Another includes the reason behind the fight between V and Jimin about Dumpling. From Namjoon’s talk about the pressures of handling American interviews to how V’s Hwarang shooting and BTS album preparation exhausted him. In the book, Jin also mentioned the reason behind him considering leaving the agency if members had not renewed their contracts back then.

Each member opened about their struggles and challenges they faced and how they tried their best to overcome in the last 10 years and the difficulties they faced to reach where they are now.

