BRO Opening Weekend Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office
Pawan Kalyan's BRO was released in theatres on July 28, 2023. The film opened to mixed reviews.
BRO The Avatar collections
Talking about the collections, the fantasy comedy has joined the elite club of Rs 100 cr gross at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth film of Power Star Pawan Kalyan to achieve this gigantic feat. The other films are - Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Katamarayudu, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and BRO.
The makers also had a success celebration on the day of the film's release. Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, and Samuthirakani attended the BRO success meet.
People Media Factory is extremely satisfied.
#BroTheAvatar AP/TS Box Office
Day 1 - ₹ 35.24 cr
Day 2 - ₹ 19.78 cr
Day 3 - ₹ 20.03 cr
Total - ₹ 75.05 cr
Superb first weekend for the film.
#BroTheAvatar ZOOMS past ₹1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ cr gross mark at the WW Box Office.
6th film of #PawanKalyan to achieve this GIGANTIC feat.
Pawan Kalyan's ₹100 cr club list
#GabbarSingh
#AttarintikiDaredi
#Katamarayudu
#VakeelSaab
#BheemlaNayak
#Bro
