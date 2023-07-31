BRO Opening Weekend Collections: Pawan Kalyan's Film Is Unstoppable At The Box Office

Pawan Kalyan's BRO was released in theatres on July 28, 2023. The film opened to mixed reviews.

BRO The Avatar collections

Talking about the collections, the fantasy comedy has joined the elite club of Rs 100 cr gross at the worldwide box office. It is the sixth film of Power Star Pawan Kalyan to achieve this gigantic feat. The other films are - Gabbar Singh, Attarintiki Daredi, Katamarayudu, Vakeel Saab, Bheemla Nayak and BRO.

The makers also had a success celebration on the day of the film's release. Sai Dharam Tej, Ketika Sharma, and Samuthirakani attended the BRO success meet.

People Media Factory is extremely satisfied.