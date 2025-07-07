Boney Kapoor Reacts to Daughter Anshula Kapoor’s Engagement

Anshula Kapoor, daughter of producer Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor, is officially engaged! The joyous news was shared by Anshula herself via Instagram, accompanied by dreamy photographs of her romantic proposal that took place at the iconic Belvedere Castle in Central Park, New York.

The couple, who reportedly met on a dating app in 2022, have been going strong ever since. Sharing her happiness, Anshula captioned the engagement announcement:

“I’ve never been the girl who believed in fairytales, but what @rohanthakkar1511 gave me that day was better. Because it was intentional. Thoughtful. Real. Us. I said yes.”

Anshula’s fiancé, Rohan Thakkar, is a screenwriter by profession and has been a private yet supportive presence in her life. The intimate proposal seems to have struck all the right emotional chords—not just with the couple but with their families as well.

Reacting to the news, a visibly emotional Boney Kapoor expressed his delight:

“I am really happy and elated. This was the best day. I wish this had happened when my mother was alive. When I heard it, I was absolutely delighted. It’s the best news I've heard in some time.”

The Kapoor family is now looking forward to the wedding. Boney added, “Everybody is excited. We are waiting for them to come back so we can decide the wedding date. We need to talk to them.” He also acknowledged the blessings of his late mother, Nirmal Kapoor, who passed away in May this year, saying, “I am grateful to my mother—she couldn’t manage it when she was alive, but as soon as she went up, she managed it.”

Arjun Kapoor too took to Instagram to celebrate the moment, writing:

“My life found her forever. Here's to a happily ever after you both. Missed mom a little extra today. Love you guys.”

The heartfelt engagement has warmed the hearts of fans and followers alike, and now all eyes are on the next big step: the wedding!