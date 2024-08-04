Bigg Boss Trio: Arman, Payal, and Kritika Malik Spotted Together at Airport

Bigg Boss OTT 3 stars Arman Malik, Payal Malik, and Rithika Malik were spotted together after the Bigg Boss grand finale.

Famous YouTuber Arman Malik entered the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show with his two wives as participants. The trio were already well-known on YouTube, boasting a large fanbase. However, Payal Malik couldn’t last long in the house and was evicted early, while Arman remained until just two days before the finale. The YouTube star’s second wife, Rithika Malik, managed to reach the top 5 but was evicted in 5th place.

After the grand finale, the trio was seen together at Mumbai Airport. Payal was dressed in a yellow salwar kurta, Kritika in a pink baggy suit, and Arman in sports casuals. Known for their controversial marriage, the trio has now also become stars of Bigg Boss.