Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Nikhil's Dominance

In a shocking turn of events, Nikhil took the Bigg Boss house by storm, showcasing his strength and strategic gameplay. But that's not all - Bigg Boss himself is displaying a hint of psychosis, warning contestants against midnight munchies!

The day began with a thrilling challenge, where teams competed to earn a whopping amount of prize money. Mani, Vishnupriya, and Sonia dove into the swimming pool, but Sonia's fall gave Vishnu the lead, securing Rs. 25,000 for his team.

The color balls game saw Prithvi, Nabeel, and Nikhil engage in a fierce battle, with Nikhil emerging victorious and adding Rs. 50,000 to his team's account. The spelling game had Yashmi, Manikantha, and Nainika competing, with Manikantha's correct answers depositing Rs. 70,000 into the Keratam team's account.

But the real drama unfolded when Bigg Boss caught contestants sneaking food in the dead of night! A warning was issued, and tensions rose as Yashmi and Vishnupriya got into a heated argument over a milk packet.

The challenges continued, with Abhay, Aditya, and Nikhil competing for Rs. 1,50,000. Aditya lost, but Abhay and Nikhil won Rs. 75,000 each. The waxing challenge saw Nikhil, Nabeel, and Prithvi endure pain, but Nabeel emerged victorious, securing Rs. 50,000 for his team.

The final challenge had contestants keeping their feet in socks until the final buzzer, with Vishnupriya, Nikhil, Manikantha, Nabeel, Abhay, and Prithvi competing. In the end, Nikhil and Abhay declared a tie, with both teams earning Rs. 50,000 each.

The Keratam team leads with Rs. 2,45,000, but the game is far from over. Stay tuned for more twists and turns in Bigg Boss Telugu 8!