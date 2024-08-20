Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Full List of Confirmed Contestants

Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Confirmed Contestants List

Here is the full list of confirmed contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 to be hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni. According to reports, Nagarjuna is charging a bomb to host the reality show. Nag is reportedly paid a whopping Rs 30 crore as his remuneration to host Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8. Coincidentally, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 happens at the Bigg Boss set erected in Annapurna seven acres.

List of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Contestants

Indraniel Varma: Telugu serial actor, reportedly part of this season.

Shanoor Sana: Actress, television personality, and model confirmed for the show.

Tejaswini Gowda: Speculated to join as a contestant, a well-known South Indian actress.

Ravi Teja: Doctor, artist, and model confirmed to participate this season.

Rithu Chowdary: Television personality confirmed as a contestant.

Comedian Babloo: Reports suggest he may join the show.

Vishnupriya Bhimeneni: Talented television personality set to enter the Bigg Boss house.

Pavithra Bathula: Kannada and Telugu serial actress confirmed as a contestant.

Anjali Pawan: Actress and TV anchor, reportedly a contestant this season.

Abhinav Gomatham: Popular comedian Abhinav Gomatham's name strikes chords in Tollywood. Abhinav is joining the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show.