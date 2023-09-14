Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Latest Voting Trends

Bigg Boss Telugu season 7 has been trending on all social media platforms. Some of the popular contestants- Shobha, Prashanth, Sivaji, and a few others are making the headlines for their remarks in the house.

The second week's nomination process was entertaining. A total of nine contestants have been nominated for this week's elimination. Pallavi Prashanth, Sivaji, Amardeep, Rathika, Teja, Gautham Krishna, Prince Yawar, Shobha Shetty and Shakila.

If we go by unofficial votes, Prashanth, Sivaji, Amardeep, Rathika, and Gautham Krishna are safe from this week's eviction. They can survive in the house for another week. The two strong contestants Shobha Shetty and Shakila are in the danger zone.

It remains to be seen to whom Akkineni Nagarjuna will show the exit door. Keep watching Bigg Boss Telugu 7 for more updates.