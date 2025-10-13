Bigg Boss Kannada 12: Kichcha Sudeep Warns Contestants About Double Nomination

‘Bigg Boss Kannada’ Season 12 delivered another twist-filled weekend as Week 2 ended with no eviction. Hosted by Kichcha Sudeep, the show surprised viewers when the host announced that Malu Nipanal and Spandana were the latest finalists moving into the upcoming first finale next week.

At the end of the weekend episode, Sudeep also hinted at major drama ahead, warning contestants about a possible mass eviction in the following week.

Week 2 Nominations and Results

This week’s nominations included solo contestants and pairs such as Jhanvi, Rakshitha, Dhanush, Ashwini Gowda, Spandana–Malu, Abhishek–Ashwini, and Rashika–Manju Bashini.

Among them, Ashwini Gowda received the highest public support, followed by Rakshitha, Dhanush, and the jodis Abhishek–Ashwini and Rashika–Manju Bashini. The pair Spandana–Malu received the fewest votes, but Sudeep revealed that no contestant would be evicted this week.

Addressing the housemates, Sudeep said,

“This time, people didn’t vote for eviction; they voted for the finale. You are now the third finalist pair and will get immunity next week.”

With that announcement, Malu Nipanal and Spandana officially became finalists for the first finale and secured immunity for the upcoming week.

Current Contestants in the House

The remaining housemates include Cockroach Sudhi, Manju Bashini, Mallamma, Kavya Shaiva, Gilli Nata, Dhanush Gowda, Ashwini Gowda, Abhishek Srikanth, Spandana Somanna, Dog Satish, Rashika Shetty, Chandraprabha, Ashwini, and Malu Nipanal.

The show airs Monday to Friday at 9:30 PM and on weekends at 9 PM on Colors Kannada.

New Format and Upcoming Finale

‘Bigg Boss Kannada 12’ began with 19 contestants under the Onti vs Jenti (Solo vs Duo) theme, earning attention for its unique format and intense dynamics. This season also brought in a double finale twist, with the first finale scheduled for next week.

The upcoming episode promises heightened tension as contestants brace for a mass elimination, breaking away from the show’s usual single-eviction format. With Malu Nipanal and Spandana already advancing, all eyes are now on who will join them in the finale — and who will be sent home in the biggest elimination yet.