Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Flora Shaini and Srija Dhammu Eliminated, Six Wild Card Contestants Enter

The drama inside the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 house has reached a new high! Just before the much-awaited wild card entries, the fifth week brought unexpected twists, including a shocking double eviction that has left viewers buzzing.

Flora Shaini and Srija Dhammu are the latest contestants to be evicted from the show. While Flora’s exit was anticipated, Srija’s elimination has stirred controversy among fans.

Flora Shaini, who struggled to make an impression throughout the season, couldn’t survive despite her brief clashes with Sanjjana that had kept her in the spotlight. Her gameplay failed to connect with audiences, and her lack of active participation eventually led to her ouster.

However, it was Srija Dhammu’s elimination that surprised everyone. Entering the house as a commoner, Srija had managed to create her own space. But in an unusual turn of events, her eviction reportedly wasn’t decided by audience votes. Instead, the new wild card contestants—who have already completed their entry shoot—were asked to choose between Srija and Suman Shetty for eviction. In a shocking move, they unanimously picked Srija to leave the house.

Meanwhile, the stage is set for six wild card contestants—Ramya Moksha, Srinivas Sai, Nikhil Nair, Gaurav Gupta, Ayesha Zeenath, and Divvala Madhuri—to enter the Bigg Boss 9 house in the upcoming episode. With three of them being popular faces from Telugu television, their arrival is expected to completely shake up the dynamics, spark new rivalries, and bring fresh energy into the show.

With double evictions, unexpected decisions, and six new contestants stepping in, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is about to turn even more unpredictable and exciting.