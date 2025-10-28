Bigg Boss 9 Telugu Contestant Bharani Hospitalised Due to Severe Injury During Re-entry Task?

Bigg Boss Telugu has once again grabbed the spotlight on social media, this time for an unfortunate reason involving contestant Bharani. The recently eliminated housemate made a surprise re-entry into the Bigg Boss house on Monday, much to the excitement of viewers. However, the joy was short-lived as Bharani reportedly sustained a severe injury while performing a task inside the house.

According to the buzz circulating on social media, the contestant suffered rib injuries during the task. Though official confirmation from the show’s makers is yet to arrive, several fan pages and sources close to the show have hinted that Bharani’s condition is serious and that he has been advised complete bed rest.

With this unexpected turn of events, it appears that Bharani’s re-entry journey has come to an abrupt end, disappointing fans who were eagerly waiting to see him back in action. Social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), is now flooded with heartfelt “Get Well Soon” messages, with fans expressing concern and wishing him a speedy recovery.

Bharani, known for his calm demeanor and straightforward nature, has garnered a strong fan base since his appearance on the show. His injury has not only saddened his supporters but has also sparked discussions about the safety measures in Bigg Boss house tasks.

As fans await an official update from the Bigg Boss team, the entire Telugu audience is hoping for Bharani’s quick recovery and return to good health.