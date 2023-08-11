Bholaa Shankar Twitter Review

Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar has been released in theatres . The remake is directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi is going to reprise the role of Ajith from the Tamil original, Vedalam.

Here's Twitter/Audience review of Bholaa Shankar



Repati nunchi Mehar gadini eskuntaru chudu mega fans .. papam ra vaadu #BholaaShankar — Cinema-politics (@daytrader_stoks) August 11, 2023

#BholaaShankar : ⭐️⭐️ NO-laa Apart from megastar #Chiranjeevi's fine performance, the movie is a dismal and bewildering attempt at remaking #AjithKumar's #Vedalam that falls flat on nearly every conceivable level. Director Meher Ramesh's lack of effort is clearly evident. The… pic.twitter.com/Yd4GlTtwF1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 11, 2023