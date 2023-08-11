Bholaa Shankar Twitter Review
Megastar Chiranjeevi's Bholaa Shankar has been released in theatres . The remake is directed by Meher Ramesh. Chiranjeevi is going to reprise the role of Ajith from the Tamil original, Vedalam.
Here's Twitter/Audience review of Bholaa Shankar
Another HIT for MegaStar @KChiruTweets !
Especially 2nd half ..
Kummesaadu Boss#BholaaShankar 🫶
Good Job @MeherRamesh !!!
— Tony Soprano_ (@RULER_Pspk) August 11, 2023
#BholaaShankar [3/5]
Very neat remake from @MeherRamesh@KChiruTweets's screen presents & mass acting is really enjoyable🔥@KeerthyOfficial's performance awesome@tamannaahspeaks looking so gorgeous😍@iamSushanthA also gd@vennelakishore's comedy👌@SagarMahati's music💥
— Tracker Ramya™ (@IamRamyaJR) August 11, 2023
Repati nunchi Mehar gadini eskuntaru chudu mega fans .. papam ra vaadu #BholaaShankar
— Cinema-politics (@daytrader_stoks) August 11, 2023
#BholaaShankar : ⭐️⭐️
NO-laa
Apart from megastar #Chiranjeevi's fine performance, the movie is a dismal and bewildering attempt at remaking #AjithKumar's #Vedalam that falls flat on nearly every conceivable level. Director Meher Ramesh's lack of effort is clearly evident. The… pic.twitter.com/Yd4GlTtwF1
— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 11, 2023
Decent 1st half 👍🏻
Megastar looks the best after comeback ✓
Comedy worked in parts ✓
Both songs looks good on screen✓
Fights 👌🏻#BholaaShankar
— #BholaaMania 🚕 (@From1929Hrs) August 11, 2023