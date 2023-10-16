Bhagavanth Kesari First Review Out!

Nandamuri Balakrishna has been aggressively promoting his upcoming film Bhagavanth Kesari, to be released on October 19. The film features Sree Leela and Kajal Aggarwal in pivotal roles. The film's trailer generated much buzz amongst the audience.

Bhagavanth Kesari

A couple of songs from the film have been received well by the audience. Balakrishna and Sree Leela together danced at a press meet on Sunday. The duo's dance video went viral on social media.

Bhagavanth Kesari first review

Just a few days are left for the film to open in theatres. Bhagavanth Kesari's first review is out even before its release. The same has been shared on social media by none other than film critic and Censor board member Umair Sandhu.

Here's the tweet posted by him:

First Review : #BhagavanthKesari is a mass entertainer at its best with superlative performances, thrilling and clap worthy moments, larger-than-life action sequences, and a never-before-seen avatar of #NandamuriBalakrishna. #SreeLeela & #ArjunRampal also acts very well.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/7veKEghzAQ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 15, 2023

Bhagavanth Kesari is directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film's premiere will be held on October 18, 2023 in foreign countries.