Bengaluru Rave Party Turns Spotlight on Tollywood

Bengaluru: A rave party raided by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) team of Karnataka police has once again turned a spotlight on Tollywood as social media users highlighted the presence of Telugu actors at the so-called birthday party. The Telugu film industry is brought into focus whenever a rave party is busted.

Soon after the matter came to light, names of two Telugu actors Hema and Srikanth Meka started doing rounds on social media. Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that one actress was found at the party but he did not name anyone.

Meanwhile, both Hema, a supporting artist and Srikanth, a senior actor, denied the reports that they attended the rave party. “Do not believe the news about me attending a rave party in Bengaluru,” she said in a video message. While Srikanth said he was not the kind of person who attends parties.

“I was shocked to see my name pop up in the rave party that was busted by the cops in Bengaluru. At first and my family members laughed at it but with the news circulating widely with many thumbnails coming out in YouTube, I decided to issue a clarification," Srikanth said.

The CCB sleuths busted a rave party held at a Bengaluru farmhouse where drugs were seized. The police team seized 17 MDMA pills and cocaine during their raid at the farmhouse. The police officers are interrogating the drug peddlers to know the suppliers of drugs and their customers.

As per reports, the rave party was organised under the pretext of a birthday celebration by Hyderabad-based person Vasu. More than 101 persons attended the party. The organiser had flown over 25 people from Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru for the event. The police have arrested three persons who have been identified as YM Arunkumar, Raj, KL Vasu, the party organiser and D Nagababu.

Vasu had organised the titled ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’ party at the GM Farmhouse in the Singena Agrahara area near Electronics City. It is reported that Vasu is a friend of Gopala Reddy, a realtor, who permitted him to hold a birthday party at his property.

