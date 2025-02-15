Beauty Lovely Teaser Unveiled On Valentine’s Day, February 14: Watch Beauty Teaser

A day after unveiling the first-look poster, the makers of Beauty have released a teaser on Valentine’s Day, offering a sneak peek into the heartwarming and delightful journey of the lead pair, Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra.

In the teaser, Nilakhi Patra shares her dream of owning a bike, and with her father’s approval, she takes a step closer to her goal. The teaser concludes on a humorous note, with Ankith Koyya playfully asking if she’ll give him a lift on her new bike. As the teaser promises, Beauty is a fresh, new-age romantic comedy packed with laughs and wholesome entertainment. The on-screen chemistry between Ankith and Nilakhi is undeniably charming, making them a delightful pair.

The teaser’s dialogues stand out, adding depth to the playful moments, while the visuals, captured by Shrie Sai Kumaar Daara, are vibrant and visually engaging. Vijay Bulganin’s captivating score breathes life into the narrative, elevating its emotional resonance. SB Uddhav serves as the editor, and Baby Suresh Bhimagani shines as the art director. Overall, the teaser leaves a lasting impression, setting high expectations for the film.

The film also boasts a strong supporting cast, including Naresh, Vasuki, Nanda Gopal, Sonia Chowdary, Nithin Prasanna, Murali Goud, and Prasad Behara.

Vanara Celluloid is making waves in the film industry with its bold move into film production, kicking off with the highly anticipated mythological thriller Tribanadhari Barbarik. But that's not all—the company is also gearing up for a slew of exciting projects across various genres. One of the standout collaborations is with Zee Studios, a powerhouse in the production world, and director Vardhan, known for hits like Geetha Subramanyam, Hello World, and Bhale Unnade. The partnership promises to bring another engaging cinematic experience to audiences.

Adding even more anticipation, the Maruthi Team Product is on board, contributing to the film’s buzz. Produced by Adidhala Vijaypal Reddy and Umesh KR Bansal, the film features Ankith Koyya and Nilakhi Patra in the lead roles, with B.S. Rao as the executive producer.