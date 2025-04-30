Balakrishna’s Cameo in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 Confirmed!

The buzz around Jailer 2, the much-awaited sequel to the Rajinikanth-Nelson blockbuster Jailer, just got bigger! Reports confirm that Tollywood’s powerhouse Nandamuri Balakrishna will be making a cameo appearance in the sequel, adding a major dose of excitement for fans across South India.

Speculation around Balakrishna’s inclusion in Jailer 2 has been doing the rounds for some time now. However, reliable sources now state that the actor himself has given a nod to director Nelson Dilipkumar, sealing the deal. This marks a rare on-screen collaboration that fans have long wished for.

Earlier, Kannada superstar Shivraj Kumar had already confirmed his cameo in the film, which sets the stage for a multi-starrer treat. With Balakrishna now on board, expectations are sky-high for this sequel, which is shaping up to be bigger and more intense than the original.