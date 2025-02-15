Balakrishna Gifts Thaman a Luxury Porsche Car!

Nandamuri Balakrishna has gifted music director Thaman a luxury car. The two have collaborated on several successful projects, and their bond goes beyond just professional ties. Balakrishna affectionately refers to Thaman as 'Nandamuri Thaman' and recently showed his appreciation by gifting him a car worth over one crore rupees.

Balakrishna purchased a new Porsche, had it registered, and then presented it to Thaman. Photos of the duo with the car are now going viral online, highlighting their strong personal bond.

Their collaboration has led to major box office successes, including Akhanda, Veera Simha Reddy, Bhagavanth Kesari, and Daaku Maharaaj. Currently, Thaman is working exclusively on the music for Akhanda 2. Fans are eagerly waiting, knowing that the combination of Balakrishna and Thaman will deliver another hit.

Their partnership has been so impactful that sound systems in theaters reportedly broke during their films, thanks to the powerful music. Thaman has already hinted that Akhanda 2 will have the same effect. The film is progressing quickly, and Nandamuri Compound has fully embraced Thaman. Nara Bhuvaneshwari even referred to him as “Nandamuri Thaman.”

In Kollywood, gifting cars to heroes, directors, and music composers after a successful film is common. However, in Tollywood, it’s rare for a hero to gift a car to a music director out of sheer love. Balakrishna’s gesture towards Thaman shows the depth of their bond and mutual respect beyond just their work in the industry.