Athadu 4K Re-Release Press Meet: Murali Mohan Confirms Athadu Sequel with Mahesh, Trivikram

Marking the birthday of Superstar Mahesh Babu, the timeless Telugu classic "Athadu" is all set for a grand re-release on August 9, 2025. Directed by the wizard of words, Trivikram Srinivas, this iconic film features Trisha as the female lead and was produced by veteran actor-producer Murali Mohan under the Jayabheri Arts banner.

The film has been meticulously restored by Prasads Corporation in Super 4K resolution with Dolby Atmos sound, aiming to bring the same cinematic magic to today’s generation of moviegoers.

Ahead of the re-release, the team held a press meet attended by Murali Mohan, Priyanka from Jayabheri Arts, Chairman of Prasads Group, Sai Prasad, Anvesh from the Mahesh Babu Foundation, Jithender from Excell Arts banner, and others.

Speaking at the event, Murali Mohan said, "Athadu was released on August 10, 2005, and now it is making a comeback on August 9, 2025, coinciding with Mahesh Babu garu’s birthday. To meet the standards of today’s technology, we’ve upgraded the film with the help of Prasads Group. Initially, we wanted to produce Trivikram garu’s first directorial venture, but he had already committed to Sravanthi Movies. Later, he came to us with Athadu’s story and narrated it for three hours. Though the lead character had grey shades, Trivikram convinced us it would appeal to contemporary audiences. We gave him complete creative freedom. Mahesh Babu garu supported us by providing call sheets whenever required. We shot the climax over 28 days on a specially erected set using cameras imported from the UK. While the theatrical run was moderate financially, the film gained cult status after television premieres, bringing significant reputation and recovery through satellite and other sources. Athadu brought immense goodwill to Jayabheri Arts.”

He added, “For the past two years, audiences have been asking for a re-release. Though initially hesitant, Priyanka took the initiative and made it happen. Many missed watching the film on the big screen back then, and now they’ll finally get the chance. We are also working on releasing it at Prasads PCX.”

Murali Mohan went on to add that Jayabheri Arts would return to film production soon, spearheaded by Priyanka. Priyanka Duggirala said, "Back in 2005, films were shot on physical film reels. For this re-release, we scanned the raw film in 8K resolution and restored it with the latest post-production technology. Although 8K projectors are not available in India, the film will be presented in Super 4K with Dolby Atmos. The first 15 minutes and the climax scenes will be a treat to experience in theatres. We hope audiences relive the memories with the same excitement.”

Jitendra Gundapaneni of Excell Arts stated, "We’re thrilled to bring back Athadu on Mahesh Babu garu’s birthday. We hope audiences will shower the film with the same love once again."

Anvesh (MB Foundation Co Ordinator) said, "As seen in the trailer, the movie has been technically upgraded. Everyone should watch it again in theatres for the full experience."

The team also interacted with the media, offering several interesting insights and behind-the-scenes trivia about Athadu. Here are a few excerpts from the Q&A session:

Q: Did the film become more profitable through satellite than theatrical release?

Murali Mohan: Theatrical business was average, but there were no major losses. Satellite and other rights helped us recover the entire budget and earn a good reputation. Even today, people call me the producer of Athadu.

Q: Among Jayabheri’s 25 films, Athadu remains iconic. Did you anticipate this?

Murali Mohan: Athadu stands apart from the rest of our films. No other film of that generation matched Athadu in terms of technical finesse. Trivikram’s direction and dialogues were magical.

Q: Why didn’t you act in such an iconic film?

Murali Mohan (laughs): I wasn’t offered a role!

Q: Is there a possibility of Athadu Part 2?

Murali Mohan: If ever made, it will only be with Trivikram garu and Mahesh Babu garu.

Q: There are objections about re-releases clashing with new films. Your thoughts?

Murali Mohan: Re-releases are rare. We see such clashes once in a blue moon. I strongly support small films. Small films should strive for the betterment of the film industry. The real problem is high ticket prices, which are keeping middle-class families away. We are planning Athadu’s release mainly in multiplexes to ensure a quality experience. The magic of theatre viewing cannot be matched by TV.

Q: How involved were you during the production of Athadu?

Murali Mohan: We were involved but gave full support to the director. We told Trivikram garu to treat us as old-school while he brings in the new-age vision. The result is what you see.

Q: Is it true that Sobhan Babu garu was approached for Nasser garu’s role?

Murali Mohan: Yes. We felt he would be apt. My staff member conveyed the message on my behalf. Sobhan Babu garu called me personally and said sorry for declining the offer. He said he wanted to be remembered as a hero, not a father figure.

Q: If a remake were to happen, which film from your banner would you choose?

Murali Mohan: "I’d love to remake O Thandri Theerpu. The story is still relevant. It was my first Nandi award and earned great acclaim for our banner."

Q: There was a rumour that Pawan Kalyan garu was first approached for the lead role. Is that true?

Murali Mohan: As far as I know, it was just a rumour. We didn’t approach him.

Q: Did Trivikram garu suggest Mahesh Babu first or the story?

Murali Mohan: He narrated the story first. We collectively felt Mahesh Babu would be the perfect choice. His support during the shoot was unconditional.

Get ready to relive the nostalgia and experience the magic of Trivikram’s direction and Mahesh Babu’s powerful performance once again, as Athadu returns to theatres this August 9, nearly two decades after its original release.

