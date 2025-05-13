Arya’s Sarpatta Parambarai Sequel Announced: Shooting to Begin Soon

Tamil star Arya, a familiar name to Telugu audiences, experienced a series of flops before the pandemic. However, during the second COVID-19 lockdown in June 2021, Arya’s film Sarpatta Parambarai emerged as a major success. Directed by Pa Ranjith, the film was released directly on Amazon Prime Video and quickly captured the attention of audiences. Dushara Vijayan starred as the heroine, while Pasupathy played a pivotal role. The film’s captivating storyline has created significant buzz, with both Tamil and Telugu viewers eagerly anticipating the sequel.

In exciting news, the film’s team has officially confirmed the sequel to Sarpatta Parambarai, with production set to begin soon. Arya’s fans and movie lovers are hopeful that the upcoming instalment will surpass the success of the first. Unlike its predecessor, which was released on an OTT platform, the sequel is expected to hit theatres.

The film’s plot follows Arya’s character, a skilled boxer from a rural backdrop, who is forced to step away from the sport due to various circumstances. He later returns to the boxing ring, only to find that his body no longer supports him. The narrative revolves around his journey to physically prepare himself for boxing once again and overcome his opponents. The emotional boxing sequences, Arya’s compelling performance, and Pasupathy’s portrayal of his trainer were some of the highlights that made the original film a massive hit. Now, fans are eager to see what the sequel has in store.