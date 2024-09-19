100 Years of ANR: A Tribute to the Doyen and Visionary of Telugu Cinema

On the eve of the 100th birth anniversary (September 20, 2024) of the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), the Telugu film industry and millions of his admirers pause to reflect on the legacy of a man who was not only a pioneering force in cinema but also a visionary leader who forever transformed the landscape of Telugu cinema.

ANR: A Great Visionary, Doyen of Telugu Cinema

ANR was more than just a remarkable actor; he was a visionary who foresaw the bright future of Telugu cinema and played a pivotal role in reshaping its destiny. It was his foresight and determination that helped shift the Telugu film industry from Madras to Hyderabad, laying the foundation for what we now know as Tollywood. He envisioned Hyderabad as the hub of Telugu cinema, a thriving metropolis where art and culture could flourish. Today, his dream stands tall, with Hyderabad being the epicenter of one of India’s most influential film industries. In the early days of this shift, ANR put forth a condition to producers and directors working with him: to shoot in Hyderabad. He accepted films based on this condition.

Never Been to School, But Became a University By Himself

ANR was an institution of learning, not through formal education, but through his immense dedication to the art of cinema. Despite never having attended school, he mastered the craft of acting, treating cinema as his classroom. For him, each role, each scene was an opportunity to learn and evolve. In a way, he became a university unto himself, teaching generations of actors and filmmakers the essence of storytelling and the art of performance.

ANR’s Tryst with English: A Lesson in Perseverance

One of the lesser-known yet profound aspects of ANR’s life was his journey with the English language. On one occasion during a visit to America, ANR found himself mocked for his lack of proficiency in English. Deeply hurt, he retreated to a washroom, where he shed tears of frustration and shame. However, that moment became a turning point in his life. ANR took it upon himself to learn English, using newspapers as his primary resource. Every day, he would read an English newspaper, slowly but surely building his command over the language. In later years, he would go on to deliver speeches in English, with confidence and flair, turning what was once a source of pain into a triumph of perseverance.

Nata Samrat

In the world of Telugu cinema, ANR earned the sobriquet "Nata Samrat" – a testament to his immense versatility and grace on screen. Whether portraying romantic leads, tragic heroes, socially relevant characters, or roles in folklore and devotional films, ANR brought a level of authenticity and elegance that was unparalleled. His performances have left an indelible mark on the hearts of audiences, young and old.

Inspiration to Younger Generations

Beyond his on-screen brilliance, ANR was a source of inspiration for countless individuals in the film industry and beyond. His journey from humble beginnings, his relentless pursuit of excellence, and his unwavering dedication to his craft serve as a guiding light for younger generations. ANR’s legacy is not just in the films he made, but in the values of hard work, humility, and constant learning that he embodied throughout his life.

As we celebrate ANR’s centennial, his spirit continues to live on, influencing the cinema he so deeply loved and the people whose lives he touched. His contributions have shaped the very fabric of Telugu cinema, ensuring that his name will forever be remembered as a visionary who saw beyond the horizon and made his dreams a reality. ANR, Lives On!

Sandeep Athreya