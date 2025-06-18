Ananthika Finally Breaks Silence on Her Remuneration for 8 Vasantalu

Ananthika Sanilkumar, just 17 years old, is already making waves in Telugu cinema with her maturity and powerful performances. After her impressive debut in the blockbuster MAD, she is now gearing up for her next big release — 8 Vasantalu, slated to hit theatres on June 20.

At the film’s pre-release event, Ananthika expressed heartfelt gratitude to director Phanindra Narsetti for trusting her with the intense role of Shuddhi Ayodhya.

“I never imagined I’d play a character like Shuddhi — it’s a strong, multi-dimensional role. It’s not just about love; it involves action and deep emotion. I’m grateful to be a part of this film under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner. Despite having many options, they believed in me,” she said.

Director Phanindra Narsetti shared intriguing insights into the film, urging the audience not to miss the opening scene, as the story unfolds in reverse order.

“When you have a good story, you’ll find a place even in a banner like Mythri. They’ve backed newcomers, and that’s more valuable than any budget,” he noted.

He also praised Ananthika’s dedication, revealing that she initially declined remuneration for the project. “For a 17-year-old to recognize the value of money and still choose not to take it shows her commitment. She’s a phenomenal performer and has portrayed the role brilliantly.”

Producer Naveen Yerneni spoke about the team’s belief in the story, which led them to back the film with confidence. Co-producer Ravi Shankar called Ananthika and Phani the film’s pillars.

“The film is visually stunning and emotionally profound. We scouted across India to find someone who could perform both classical dance and martial arts — and we found Ananthika. This film showcases a girl’s journey through eight defining springs of her life,” he added.

The pre-release event also saw the presence of acclaimed directors Nandini Reddy and Neeraja Kona, adding to the celebration of this heartfelt and visually rich film.

With strong content, a fresh narrative style, and a promising young lead, 8 Vasantalu is poised to strike a chord with audiences when it releases on June 20.