All Eyes on 8 Vasanthalu USA and UK Premieres

Jun 18, 2025, 17:35 IST
8 Vasanthalu is making a lot of noise. Starring Ananthika Sanilkumar (of MAD fame) in the lead, and directed by Phanindra Narsetti — known for his internationally acclaimed debut Manu and two-time Mofilm winner at Goa and Kathmandu — 8 Vasanthalu marks a celebration of human emotions and cinematic finesse. 8 Vasanthalu is premiering today, June 18, in theatres across the USA and UK.

The soulful romantic drama is being backed by Mythri Movie Makers, known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s most beloved blockbusters including Pushpa, Rangasthalam, Srimanthudu and etc.

Produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, the film reflects the signature quality and soul of Mythri Movie Makers.

8 Vasanthalu is premiering today in theatres across the USA and UK.

Don’t miss this poetic cinematic experience on the big screen — catch the premiere today!


