FASTag Annual Pass 2025: Know Eligibility, Activation Process, and Benefits

In a move aimed at making highway travel smoother and more affordable, the Indian government will roll out a FASTag-based Annual Pass starting August 15, 2025. Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, announced the new initiative, calling it a “transformative step” for hassle-free road journeys across the country.

Who Can Avail the FASTag Annual Pass?

The annual pass is exclusively available for private, non-commercial vehicles, including:

Cars

Jeeps

Vans

Commercial vehicles, such as buses, taxis, and trucks, are not eligible under this scheme. The focus is on easing the travel experience for everyday commuters using personal vehicles on national highways.

Where Is the Pass Valid?

The FASTag Annual Pass will be applicable on all National Highways across India, ensuring:

Cashless toll transactions

Faster passage at toll plazas

Reduced congestion and wait times

Commuters can activate or renew the pass via:

The Rajmarg Yatra mobile app

The official websites of NHAI and MoRTH

Why Introduce an Annual Pass?

This new system aims to:

Eliminate long queues at toll booths

Offer convenience for regular highway users

Settle toll payment disputes, especially those involving the 60 km rule

Replace the previously proposed ₹30,000 lifetime FASTag plan, which has now been scrapped

The government believes the annual model is simpler, more accessible, and fairer for private vehicle owners.

What About Current FASTag Users?

Good news for existing FASTag users — no additional documents or new registrations are required. You can upgrade to the Annual Pass using your existing FASTag account.

With this upcoming Annual Pass, the Ministry hopes to create a seamless travel experience for millions of private vehicle users while decongesting toll booths and promoting cashless travel.