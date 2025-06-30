Alcohol First Look: Allari Naresh Stuns in Intense Glance

Here is the interesting announcement of new movie Alcohol directed by Meher Tej. The first look poster immediately grabs attention with an intense close up of Allari Naresh submerged in Alcohol. Looks like the story navigating the blurred lines between illusion & reality

The film also stars Ruhani Sharma. Music is composed by Ghibran who has a proven knack for keeping audiences on the edge of their seats with his gripping score. Jiju Sunny handles the cinematography and Niranjan Devaramane is the editor

Naga Vamsi is in a league of his own with the kind of films he’s backing and the success he’s racing towards. With just the announcement, Alcohol already looks like another stunning addition to his cap.

Coming from the most trusted banner in Telugu cinema Sithara Entertainments in association Fortune Four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios joining forces once again for a griping film.