Ajay's The Brain Movie Shoot Progressing Rapidly in Chittoor

Suspense and crime stories have always enjoyed a strong following. Audiences consistently support films in these genres. Well, "The Brain," a suspense-crime film produced under the Endluri Entertainment banner by Endluri Kalavathi, is underway with its shoot. The film is directed by Ashwin Kamaraj Koppala. The cast includes Ajay, Tanvika, Baby Danvita, Ajay Ghosh, Sharath Lohit, Jayachandra Naidu, Ravi Kale, and Jyothi. The movie's shooting is happening rapidly in areas surrounding Chittoor district.

Director Ashwin Kamaraj Koppala stated , "We are making “The Brain” in the crime and suspense genre. The film reflects current societal developments and scenarios. The dialogues are penned by Pothu Gadda Uma Shankar. Cinematography is by US Vijay, and music is provided by ML Raja, delivering excellent output."

The makers plan to complete all activities related to the film soon and will announce the release date shortly.