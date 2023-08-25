Aha Unveils 'Dhamaka Song' for the Family Dhamaka Show Hosted by Vishwak Sen

Aha, announces the launch of the 'Dhamaka Song,' an energetic musical masterpiece tailor-made for the highly anticipated show 'Family Dhamaka.'

This show, hosted by the talented Vishwak Sen, marks his debut on the OTT platform and his first stint as a host. Fremantle produces the show, and the format draws inspiration from the widely acclaimed game show 'Family Fortunes,' which has captivated audiences worldwide.

The vibrant composition is the brainchild of the acclaimed Music Director Leon James, who has also lent his mesmerizing voice to the track. Adding dynamic visuals to the song is Choreographer Udhay Kavuri's inventive choreography, perfectly syncing with the lively beats. The lyrics, penned by the talented Purna Chari, resonate with the theme of togetherness and excitement that the show promises.

Also Read: 'KBC 15': Big B recalls working with 'bahu' Aishwarya on 'Kajra Re'