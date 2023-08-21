Adil Khan Reveals Ex-Wife Rakhi Sawant Fabricated Cases Against Him 

Bigg Boss 15 fame Rakhi Sawant, who is hailed as the drama queen by her fans, needs no introduction. She got married to Adil Khan Durrani, who is a Mysuru-based businessman, in July 2022. However, soon things turned bitter between them and the marriage ended in divorce a year later.

Earlier this year, Adil was arrested by the Mumbai police after Rakhi filed a complaint and accused him of fraud and cheating. In her complaint to the police, she accused Adil of several things including stealing money, performing unnatural sex, miscarriage, domestic violence and and extramarital affairs.

After spending five months in a Mysuru jail, the former husband of Rakhi is back in Mumbai. In an interview to Bollywood Bubble, Adil denied the allegations levelled against him by Rakhi and sought to defend his character against fraud and cheating.

Sharing his side of the story, Adil said his ex-wife Rakhi feared that he would expose her lies, so she accused him of several wrongdoings and ensured that he goes to jail.

He said Rakhi lied to him about her marriage with Ritesh, her ex-boyfriend. He alleged that she got married to him without getting a divorce from her first husband. He also said that she was in constant touch with Ritesh during their marriage.

Adil dismissed the claims of Rakhi that she suffered a miscarriage. He said she was not pregnant. She had her uterus removed due to age-related issues, he added.

Responding to rape allegations against him by an Iranian woman who claimed that Adil had raped her when they were living together in Mysure under the pretext of marriage, Adil said it was Rakhi who persuaded her to file a false rape case against him in exchange of huge money. I will take a legal course of action against Rakhi Sawant so she never thinks of ruining the life of another man, Adil concluded.

