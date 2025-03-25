Actor and Karate Trainer Shihan Hussaini Dies of Leukemia; His Last Video from Hospital Bed Goes Viral

Renowned karate expert and film actor Shihan Hussaini has passed away at the age of 60 after a brief but intense battle with leukemia. His demise has left his fans heartbroken, especially those who had hoped for his recovery.

Shihan Hussaini was well known for his dynamic personality and unwavering spirit. He gained prominence in Tamil Nadu through his karate school advertisements that adorned Chennai’s walls and his unique cooking shows that captivated audiences. His contributions to martial arts extended to the film industry, where he trained actors like Pawan Kalyan and Vijay Thalapathy for their respective movie roles.

Despite his resilient nature, Hussaini was candid about his deteriorating health. Just days ago, he had acknowledged that his time was limited, saying, "I need continuous blood transfusions, but eventually, my body will reject them." Tragically, he passed away just 22 days after his leukemia diagnosis.

His legacy as a martial artist, mentor, and entertainer will continue to inspire generations.

Renowned karate expert and film actor Shihan Hussaini has passed away at the age of 60 after a brief but intense battle with leukemia. His demise has left his fans heartbroken, especially those who had hoped for his recovery.

Shihan Hussaini was well known for his dynamic personality and unwavering spirit. He gained prominence in Tamil Nadu through his karate school advertisements that adorned Chennai’s walls and his unique cooking shows that captivated audiences. His contributions to martial arts extended to the film industry, where he trained leading actors Pawan Kalyanand Vijay for their respective movie roles.

Despite his resilient nature, Hussaini was candid about his deteriorating health. Just days ago, he had acknowledged that his time was limited, saying, "I need continuous blood transfusions, but eventually, my body will reject them." Tragically, he passed away just 22 days after his leukemia diagnosis.

His legacy as a martial artist, mentor, and entertainer will continue to inspire generations.