8 Vasantalu OTT Review: Ambitious But Lacks Soul

Plot Summary

8 Vasantalu is a love story that unfolds over eight years, chronicling the emotional journey of Shuddi, a celebrated writer and martial artist from Ooty, and the men who fall for her. The film begins on a promising note — picturesque visuals, a soft, engaging romance, and the hope that director Phanindra Narsetti might have evolved past the shortcomings of his earlier film, Manu. Unfortunately, that hope is short-lived.

Shuddi first meets Varun, a wealthy charmer who goes to great lengths to win her over. Their relationship seems stable until Varun’s rejection from UC Berkeley causes a sudden rift. Enter Vijay, a brooding Telugu novelist whose fame and intense personality draw Shuddi into another romance — one that, instead of adding emotional complexity, makes the film increasingly superficial.

Analysis

What begins as an intimate romantic drama quickly devolves into a stylized, overindulgent narrative. The dialogues — especially in the second half — sound more like curated Instagram captions than real human conversations. Lines are drenched in forced poeticism, lacking the emotional grounding needed to resonate with the audience.

The writing becomes increasingly self-important. A subplot involving Vijay’s novel about a sex worker going viral in Ooty is treated with such exaggerated reactions that it borders on parody. Moments meant to stir emotion end up feeling unintentionally comical, robbing the film of its emotional core.

If there’s one consistently strong element, it’s the cinematography. From the mist-covered hills of Ooty to the vibrant streets of Benaras, the visuals are lush, atmospheric, and deeply cinematic — reminiscent of a Mani Ratnam film.

Ananthika Sanilkumar delivers the film’s standout performance. She brings quiet strength, elegance, and charisma to a role that demands emotional nuance. Hanu Reddy plays his part adequately, but much of the supporting cast falls short, delivering performances that feel stilted and unpolished.

Director Phanindra Narsetti seems intent on crafting an epic poetic romance but ends up creating a narrative that feels more pretentious than profound.

Verdict

8 Vasantalu is a visual treat wrapped in emotional emptiness. It tries too hard to be lyrical, but its overwrought dialogue and indulgent storytelling keep it from ever striking a genuine chord. Despite a few fleeting moments of beauty, the film ultimately feels like a missed opportunity.