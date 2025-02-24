England set to revive five-Test series beyond Ashes and India: Report

London, Feb 24 (IANS) England are planning to re-introduce a five-match Test series against teams beyond Australia and India, with Pakistan and South Africa emerging as the frontrunners for extended battles. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) sees this as a crucial step in re-invigorating global interest in Test cricket, aiming to revive the format’s ability to develop long, gripping narratives over multiple matches.

According to a report in The Telegraph, the first such series could take place in the summer of 2028, a year sandwiched between England’s Ashes showdown with Australia and their marquee home series against India.

For decades, five-Test series were a staple of England’s summers, not just against Australia but also against teams like South Africa, Pakistan, and the West Indies.

However, in recent years, the trend has shifted toward shorter two- or three-match series, particularly for teams outside the 'big three' of Australia, England, and India. No side outside this trio has played a series of more than three matches since England’s 3-1 win in South Africa in 2019/20.

South Africa, once England’s most compelling Test rival outside the Ashes, last played a five-match series in 2004-05. Their recent resurgence — winning seven consecutive Tests to reach the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia — adds further credibility to their case for an extended series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have a long-standing rivalry with England, highlighted by thrilling contests in both home and away conditions. The last time they played a four-Test series in England was in 2016 when they secured a 2-2 draw.

The ECB’s proposed shift doesn’t necessarily mean more Tests will be played each summer. Instead, the planned six-Test home summer of 2028 is expected to feature a single blockbuster series of four or five matches, alongside a smaller one - or two-match series. This restructuring aims to elevate the prestige of Test cricket while maintaining commercial viability.

England’s decision is also a response to the growing concerns about Test cricket’s health outside the 'big three.' The recent example of South Africa sending an understrength squad to New Zealand for a two-Test series, prioritising their domestic T20 league, highlighted the format’s struggles. By offering extended, high-profile series, England hopes to persuade other nations to prioritize Test cricket.

Moreover, the ECB recognises that summers without an Ashes or an India series have often struggled to generate the same level of public engagement. By scheduling longer series against South Africa or Pakistan, England hopes to sustain interest even in non-Ashes years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.